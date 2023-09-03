These Bulldogs are too busy and too focused on trying to win a third consecutive championship to be looking back on the past.

It was a slow start to the season on Saturday night against an overmatched opponent, to the extent some likely tuned out before Georgia heated up for most of its 559 yards of offense.

So maybe the Bulldogs didn’t cover the 50-point spread or feature as many highlight friendly moments as some expected.

Smart said he’s not concerned about that.

“I don’t think our mantra has been about expectations the last two years,” the eighth-year Georgia head coach said. “It’s always about getting better.”

That’s where Smart’s roster management expertise comes into play, as it was once again evident on Saturday.