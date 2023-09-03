“The defense executed like they should. We should play well, and we’ve got to continue to do that.”
Carson Beck praised for performance
Beck was late on a couple of throws, got his wires cross with Dominic Lovett on another and was part of a clock management snafu that led to a field goal instead of a possible TD at the end of the first half.
And yet, by the time he came out near the end of the third quarter, Beck had a very good opening night.
“I thought he had great composure,” Smart said. “He threw the ball away when he had to, he hit spots when he had to, he made good decisions, he didn’t put us at risk, he made good checks. He did some really good things, and I’m proud of him.
“We’ve got to get some more help around him with weapons, get some guys healthy … "
Brock Bowers banged up
Smart revealed that All-American tight end Brock Bowers played at less than 100-percent, although that was not apparent as Bowers broke tackles and made highlight plays.