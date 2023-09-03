Tennessee-Martin
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — Kirby Smart told everyone Georgia football would have a different look in 2023, and that certainly proved true on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs set a new program record with their 18th consecutive victory dating back to the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

But there was not much celebrating going on amid first-half struggles in the 48-7 win over FCS-level UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Carson Beck warmed up in the second half, finishing his first career start 21-of-31 passing for 294 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown before giving way to Brock Vandagriff at the 3:27 mark of the third quarter.

But just as with last year’s 33-0 win over FCS-Samford, there were plenty of coachable moments to come out of facing an overmatched opponent.

Most notably, Georgia had a slow start that made the game’s humble streaming-service cable coverage somewhat of a blessing.

WATCH: Shane Beamer’s hilarious practical joke on Gamecocks

UGA held only a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and was out-gained 63 yards to 59 yards through the first 15 minutes.

The Bulldogs were in control by halftime, up 17-0, but Georgia was not nearly as dominant coming out of the gate as one might have expected.

Certainly, the electricity and execution paled compared to last year’s 49-3 season-opening win over Oregon.

As much as some might have wanted to attribute the season-opening offensive struggles to Bobo, there were the execution issues Smart referred to.

Indeed, former coordinator Todd Monken had his struggles when the UGA offensive line didn’t get it done in losses to Alabama in 2020 and 2021, and close-call victories over Missouri and Ohio State last season.

Smart commented at halftime that the Skyhawks, a 50-point underdog, were “kicking our ass up front,” a game within the game element that ranked among the biggest upsets of the day in college football.

This is a Georgia team that boasted an eye-popping 5 first-team All-Americans and 11 first-team All-SEC selections.

It was almost as if Smart knew a slow start, and perhaps even a level of complacency, might creep into his program this past offseason.

Smart told everyone that, “you don’t inherit standards, you set them,” and having been on the staff of a two-time defending national champion before, at Alabama, he knew to shrug off all preseason accolades.

“You have to earn that,” Smart told the Georgia media leading up to this game. “You have to go out and earn what you get and do it on tape.

“Just getting told you’re this or that doesn’t make you that.”

Most Georgia fans, and even some in the media, shrugged off Smart’s warning.

After all, the Bulldogs replaced 15 NFL draft picks and 13 transfers of the 2021 national championship team leading up to last season’s 15-0 CFP championship squad.

That was then, this is now, and next up is a game against a Ball State team that was drubbed on Saturday by Kentucky, 44-14.

It’s safe to assume that Smart will lean heavily into his program and count on his leaders to help him inspire a greater sense or urgency leading into the next game.

“The biggest thing I want to see is our kids compete,” Smart said during the broadcast. “Like, I don’t know how hungry we are tonight. I didn’t see it early in the first half. I’ve seen glimpses of it in the second, but we’ve got to play better.”

