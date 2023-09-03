ATHENS — Kirby Smart told everyone Georgia football would have a different look in 2023, and that certainly proved true on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs set a new program record with their 18th consecutive victory dating back to the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

But there was not much celebrating going on amid first-half struggles in the 48-7 win over FCS-level UT-Martin at Sanford Stadium.

Carson Beck warmed up in the second half, finishing his first career start 21-of-31 passing for 294 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown before giving way to Brock Vandagriff at the 3:27 mark of the third quarter.