ATHENS — In the wake of Georgia’s comeback win over Auburn, Kirby Smart didn’t have an answer to the obvious question.

Why does Georgia keep falling behind early in games?

“I don’t know. I wish I knew. I mean, I would tell you if I did,” Smart said. “I asked the team that question afterwards. We’ve got to get it solved because it’s hard when you’re this style of team to play catch-up. It’s not really who we are. But we’ve got to get better.”

In three of Georgia’s four SEC games, the Bulldogs have fallen behind by double digits in the first half. Against Auburn, Georgia came inches away from falling behind 17-0.

Georgia was able to climb out of those holes in games against Tennessee and Auburn, both of which were on the road. But in a home game against Alabama, Georgia lost 24-21.

Alabama didn’t score a point in the second half, yet still won the game because of its early lead.

“Back in the day, you could say, well, we’re really talented and we go out lazy and then we lock in and focus and play better, I don’t think that’s the case,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “I think right now, it’s one of those things that we haven’t started real well at times, and that can be attributed to a lot of factors.”

Smart isn’t the only one befuddled by Georgia’s slow starts. It’s wearing on the players as well.

“We just need to figure out how we can start faster,” offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “Really we came in here doing the same stuff and just correcting mistakes we made on the offensive line. We had moving parts, hadn’t really solidified. Just got everyone on the same page to where we can start playing better.”

Georgia still has games against No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 21 Texas and No. 12 Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs have shown they can win games in the fourth quarter, a valuable skill to have with so many tough games remaining.

Halftime adjustments have helped Georgia outscore SEC foes 59-24 in the second half.

“How can we play like that in the first half, you know? That’s the thing we’re working on,” linebacker CJ Allen said after the win over Auburn. “We obviously played good in the second half. You know, there’s things to fix. We all can get better for sure.”

Alabama and Auburn both had off weeks prior to facing Georgia, giving both teams extra time to prepare. Ole Miss had an off week two weeks ago but played Washington State last week. Lane Kiffin openly admitted the Rebels were preparing for Georgia while getting ready for their game against the Cougars.

That perhaps explains why Ole Miss only won 24-21 last week.

Georgia knows it’ll have to be at its best to pick up a win over Kiffin’s prepared bunch. It will probably be a four-quarter game.

Unless Georgia finds a way to start fast and potentially put the game away early.

“What can’t be attributed to a lot of factors is the fact that we have played really physical and out-conditioned and out-executed teams down the wire, which is a great trait to have, but we certainly gotta play better earlier in games,” Smart said.