Kirby Smart shares emotional message on what would’ve been Devin Willock’s 21st birthday
Kirby Smart makes it a point to share birthday well-wishes to his players. Tuesday saw Smart do that once again, though this time there was a special meaning behind it.
Tuesday would have been Devin Willock’s 21st birthday. The Georgia offensive lineman tragically passed away in a car accident back on January 15, just hours after Georgia celebrated winning its national championship victory in Sanford Stadium.
The investigation regarding the accident is still ongoing. Georgia is also reviewing internal policies that might be changed regarding interactions between staffers and players.
“So far I haven’t seen anything that has caused me concern,” Georgia president Jere Morehead said in Feburary. “Obviously, we wish the vehicle had been turned in that evening, but the review is ongoing, and I’m confident that if any procedures need to be changed - I’m not sure they will need to be changed - but I’m confident that our athletic director and head coach will do what they need to do.”
