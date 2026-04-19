Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show from the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams breaking down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs after every game. Fans can also join the show on Zoom or call in to 678-645-DAWG

This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction the 2026 G-Day Game.

We have highlights of the big plays, sound from Kirby Smart and analysis from former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell, who’ll provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.