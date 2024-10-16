ATHENS — When you’re the highest rated signee in a recruiting class, you tend to be a popular player.

And you play a position that has come under question after some recent showings, you understand why Ellis Robinson has become a hot topic around the Georgia football program.

Robinson was the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the consensus top-ranked cornerback. The only player ranked ahead of him is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is second in the Big Ten in receiving yards.

Behind Robinson is Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, who will start for the Gators this weekend. He nearly led Florida to an upset win over Tennessee this past weekend.

So what does Robinson have to do to see more of the field this weekend?

“I don’t know where to begin,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, the hardest parts are it starts with ability. He’s blessed with God-given talent. He’s really talented. He’s practiced better the last two weeks than he has all year. Like, I think he has the stamina to go practice the whole time, the attention to detail, to focus in meetings. He takes much better notes right now than he has.”

Robinson played nine snaps on Saturday, outsnapping Daniel Harris. He had been ahead of Robinson on the depth chart for much of the season. Robinson’s reps did come largely on the final drive of the game, but there was enough promise shown to wonder why Robinson hasn’t gotten a longer look at cornerback.

“Ellis has definitely risen from where he was before. He’s learned a lot in the meeting room. He’s always paying attention in the meeting room. He’s just a fun guy to be around,” defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said of Robinson. “Ellis has been developing as a young player in this league, and it has amazed me as a vet.”

Georgia has veterans ahead of Robinson in the cornerback room with Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey. Both gave up touchdowns on Saturday against Mississippi State, while Harris gave up a long completion that set up Mississippi State’s first touchdown.

After the game, Smart lamented about how Georgia couldn’t seem to win any 50-50 ball situations. But on Tuesday, he showed a more compassionate side, illustrating how lonely the cornerback position can be.

“If the d-lineman messes up, and none of y’all know. Y’all don’t have a clue,” Smart said. “If a linebacker messes up, very rarely do you know. But when a corner messes up, everybody knows.”

Smart recognizes that Robinson will have busted coverages as well. It’s part of being a young player and playing the cornerback position.

Georgia is trying everything it can to help get Robinson ready to play. That could come as soon as this week against a vaunted Texas offense that is one of the best in the country.

Texas’ wide receivers cause problems for many cornerbacks, much less a freshman like Robinson.

But Robinson isn’t your typical freshman cornerback. And while Georgia isn’t yet going to throw him in as the starting cornerback, it’s clear they envision a bigger role for Robinson as the season progresses.

“He’s a physical football player, but he continues to develop,” Smart said. “He’s been lifting. His toughness shows. He’s always been a good tackler, so I’m excited about Ellis. I think he does a really good job, and we’ve gotta keep finding ways to try to get him out there.”

The last time Georgia started a true freshman at cornerback came back during the 2018 season when it played Tyson Campbell. That was also the last season Georgia played Texas, with the two meeting up in the Sugar Bowl to end the season.

We’ll find out how willing Georgia is to stick Robinson out there on Saturday, when Georgia visits the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

