Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2308 (Oct 16, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Smart is not as worried about UGA’s pass rush as others.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart offers strong response to critics of UGA defense

Beginning of the show: I take a look at what UGA needs from its defense to beat Texas on Saturday, and share some comments from Kirby Smart directed at those who think they can easily diagnose what the Bulldogs’ problems have been this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss how UGA should view Georgia Tech being given a huge financial windfall for playing its home game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next November.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a closer look at whether Alabama or Tennessee is facing more pressure in this weekend’s Third Saturday in October showdown.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.