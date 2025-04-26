The Georgia Bulldogs have put another defensive lineman into the NFL, with Nazir Stackhouse landing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

He will reunite with Warren Brinson, who the Packers took with the No. 198 in the 2025 NFL Draft. The two signed with Georgia as members of the 2020 recruiting class.

Stackhouse was a major cog in the Georgia defensive machine in recent seasons. During his five years in Athens, Stackhouse played in 59 games and made 42 career starts.

“He has tremendous flexibility, which keeps you from getting injured,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Stackhouse. “He has what we call contact balance, which means he can strike and not get knocked off when another person hits him on a double team. He can anchor. So he’s been very durable, and we would be in trouble without him. And I thought he had a really, really good year two years ago. He had a pretty good year last year, and then this year he’s played better to me than last year. And he continues to grow and get better, but he’s just been a workload.”

Stackhouse won two national championships during his time in Athens. He started every game for the Bulldogs during the team’s 2022 national championship season.

His best season at Georgia came in 2023, when he had 24 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 3 tackles for a loss. He also had an interception in a pivotal win over Missouri.

In 2024, Stackhouse had 27 tackles and 1 tackles for loss.

“He’s an invaluable leader because he sets an example by the way he practices and his toughness,” Smart said of the defensive tackle. “I mean, he carries more reps than anybody, and we’ve tried to take some of that off of him too in practice because he’s played so long.”

Georgia had three defensive linemen taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mykel Williams was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 overall pick. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins went with the No. 139 pick to the Minnesota Vikings. Warren Brinson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 198 pick.

Georgia had 13 more players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, the most of any SEC program.

Nazir Stackhouse 2025 NFL Draft measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 327 pounds

Arm: 32 1/2-inches

Hand: 10 1/4-inches

Vertical jump: 27.5-inches

Broad jump: 8-foot-9

40-yard dash: 5.15

10-yard split: 1.8

Hometown: Stone Mountain, Ga.

Nazir Stackhouse: 3 things to know about the 2025 NFL Draft prospect