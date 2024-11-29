ATHENS — At this point, there should be little doubt about who Georgia’s backup quarterback is.

Gunner Stockton was once again the only quarterback other than Carson Beck to attempt a pass this past Saturday against UMass.

Stockton completed 3 of his 4 pass attempts for 45 yards in mop-up duty, lead Georgia to a touchdown on his only drive. His lone miss was on a deep pass to freshman tight end Jaden Reddell, who would’ve scored had Stockton’s pass been slightly more accurate.

“I thought he operated well. I think he had the better line one time, and then we had the other group come in and didn’t get to play a whole lot,” Smart said. “But he’s played well the last couple weeks. He’s practiced well. He’s done some good things. It’s awesome. I’m very happy he got to get in. I just wish it had been longer.”

Smart did lament that he couldn’t get Stockton and Georgia’s other backup quarterback more playing time. Georgia’s defense gave up 226 rushing yards against UMass and while the offense didn’t punt, Stockton didn’t enter the game until it was 45-21 in the fourth quarter.

On the season, Stockton has completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 135 yards. He’s only appeared in three games this season, due to Georgia finding itself in closer games. The Bulldogs have only won three games by 20 points or more. Coincidentally, those are the only games Stockton has appeared in this season.

Behind Stockton on the depth chart are Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi. Both are in their first year with the program. Puglisi signed as a member of the 2024 signing class, while Rashada transferred in from Arizona State.

Stockton has an experience edge over both, as he in now in his third year at Georgia. Puglisi missed part of spring practice with a knee injury, while Rashada didn’t arrive at Georgia until the summer.

“They’re both really good quarterbacks who have gotten better in their system,” Smart said. “As you know, Ryan was here in the spring, but missed considerable time in the spring with injury. And then Rashada didn’t get afforded the opportunity in spring, so he’s been having to pick it up quickly from being here summer and fall camp and picking all those things up. But they’re both doing a great job.”

As Georgia enters the stretch run of the season, there may not be too many more opportunities to see what the Bulldogs have behind Beck. Georgia closes out the regular season against Georgia Tech this week, where the Bulldogs are a 19.5-point favorite. But after that, it’s the SEC Championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

With Beck being a senior — and a potential first-round pick— Georgia will have to find a new quarterback next season.

And it could be any of Georgia’s three current backup quarterbacks.