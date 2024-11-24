ATHENS — Kirby Smart was in a time crunch following Saturday’s win over UMass.

He knew his team had a short week to prepare, as the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech on Friday. The Yellow Jackets played on Thursday, coming away with a 30-29 win over NC State.

Smart quickly provided a rundown on his team following Saturday’s game against UMass. His team takes on Georgia Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Below is a full transcript of what Smart had to say on Saturday.

What Kirby Smart said about Georgia football win over UMass, short week for Georgia Tech

Opening statement

“Yeah, I thought it was a great turnout for our guys. I was honored to have the senior class get recognized today. That’s always a very emotional moment for them and their families. I remember mine like it was yesterday. That class, man, I mean, it’s hard to put into words or numbers what they’ve done. I tell people all the time, there’s a six-year group — Dan (Jackson) and (Xavier) Truss. There’s a five-year group, which is crowded. I don’t even know if you guys know, but there’s a four-year group. So we’re honoring the four-year groups, and the four-year group is the one that set the record. But that group, the two-six years — Truss and Dan — I mean, we say 51 wins, but they were a part of more than that.

They’ve set a standard here, and if you make it six and five years in our program, you’re a tough dude, and I appreciate those seniors and their families. I mean, the guys that never get their name called and go out there and work. Collin (Drake), a great quarterback. I mean, this guy has gone live and been our running quarterback all year, taking shots. I’m just glad he got to get in the game at the end there and a lot of other guys that don’t get to play. I was really proud of those guys and what they did.

Didn’t play very well defensively. Obviously disappointing there. Probably the best thing we need for a wake-up call. Played really well offensively, but we over-matched our opponent. So with that, I’ll open it up.”

On if the defensive issues were as simple as poor tackling or something else...

“I don’t know that it was just tackling. We did not tackle well, but it was more than just tackling. It was — like, I hate to say it, I just don’t think that our guys were ready to play and energized to play as their guys were. Their guys wanted it more than us, and it’s very rare that I could sit up here and say that. Like, they were playing harder, they were moving us, they were playing physical. They had some nice RPOs and some nice play designs, but it wasn’t about that. It’s, I want to — like, desire. That’s the biggest thing.”

On initial thoughts on Georgia Tech, which is also running a two-QB system like UMass...

“Yeah, I got to see some of the game. We’ll be working on ourselves first and cleaning that up and then start getting ready for those guys. I mean, we break down their tape each and every week they play. We break down everybody who we play. So during the off week we got to look at them a little bit and see them, and then some of the guys got to see them Thursday night because we get through a little bit earlier.

But we’re moving on with them now. They’ve got a great program, great team, They’re extremely physical, they run the ball well, they run with the quarterback well, and we got to play better.”

On the challenges and difference in a short week...

“It’s just that. I mean, we got six days instead of seven days, so we have one less day.”

On what he saw from Nate Frazier knowing he would have a bigger work load...

“Well, nothing different, he did the same thing this week. He’s done every week, he competes in practice, he gets better. I mean, he had a big, physical offensive line. He had small guys, and that created a huge advantage for us.”

On how you’ll remember the senior class...

“Probably for the ups and downs, and the way they’ve handled, you know, they were part of two national championships. They’re part of a undefeated regular season team that had one loss and didn’t get a play for it. And then their story’s still gonna be written in their last year. And they’ll be remembered for being great leaders, and being extremely bought in, and pushing the younger players this year and last year, which is important. But they also learned from a really good group. They had older brothers that were very good leaders.”

On Christen Miller’s status...

“Something with his shoulder, I’m not real sure exactly what. I don’t know, I think they put it back in, it dislocated, and they put it back in, but I’m not sure.”

On the importance of understanding the Georgia Tech rivalry...

“Well, I don’t mean, we have kids from all over, right? They have kids from all over, and if you don’t grow up in this state, sometimes you don’t acknowledge or recognize that rivalry. I think our players, our current players understand it. If you’ve been in our program for four years, you definitely understand it. But 50 percent of our team is either a freshman or new from a portal, and they didn’t know, they weren’t part of it, they haven’t been part of it. So it’s something that’s important. It’s instilled early in your career here. I mean, we’ve had lots of rivalries. This is one of the biggest ones.”

On the importance of this game for Brent Key and Kirby Smart...

“Yeah, all games are important, right? I mean, it’s a huge game, it’s a rivalry game, it’s the end of the year, it’s inner state, it’s conference. It’s representing your state, your program, and your conference.”

On 30 straight home wins...”It’s important because it’s the next one. The next one will be just as important as this one was. So it’s one of those that you don’t get that without a great home atmosphere. You don’t get that without a great leadership on your team. You don’t get that without a great coaching staff and great players. So you gotta step up, and you wanna be part of a championship team, you gotta win your home games. That’s what I’ve always said. The best teams in Georgia win their home games. And we got a chance to do that Friday, which they just did it too.”

On getting backups in the game...

“Just wish we’d have got more. Just disappointed we didn’t get an opportunity to play more. And that’s what we, we talked about holding the standard all week for the other guys. And we probably didn’t hold that standard in terms of defense to get other guys an opportunity to play. And I hate that, but I am proud of the ones that did get to, the ones who got to go out there and play and compete because they’ve earned the right to do that.”

On Ellis Robinson, Demello Jones getting in the game...

“Wish we got them more. The plan was to get them more, we wanted to get them more. But we weren’t playing real well defensively. They continue to get better. They practice really hard, they practice smart. I think Donte’s done a great job. Both of those two guys have ascended throughout this year in terms of all skills, awareness, tackling, instincts, they keep getting better and better, and their moment’s coming. We just don’t know what it is.”

On Chris Cole...

“One of the hardest workers. He and Justin work extremely hard. Number one they’re high character, super intelligent, come from great families, and they both work really hard. Chris has had a little more success this year, got more playing time than Justin, but they’re like best friends. And they work really hard, and they’re very demanding of themselves. And Gabe Harris made that sack fumble happen, that was a great get off, great rush by him, and he’s worked really hard.”

On Carson Beck’s performance...

“I haven’t really seen anything different. I mean, you guys read into the stats, you just look at the stats and say, ‘Ooh, clean game.’ There’s probably some throws there that could’ve have been picked. But there’s also some plays in the other games that shouldn’t have been picked. So I look at decision making and process, and he processes information really well, and he executes the offense really well.”

On defense against explosives...

“He didn’t play the ball. So it’s elementary, you play the ball, and then you tackle a man with the ball. If the man catches the ball, it’s okay. Catch and run with the ball, it’s not okay. And that’s not all on Daniel. I’ve got to watch the film, but Dan knocked him off. I mean, you got to hit your target. The two of them got to finish the play, you gotta get the guy on the ground. That’s, I mean, fluke plays like that may happen, but the 200 yard rushing is what’s more concerning than a fluke play. That bothers me way more than the pass and catch.”

On Oscar Delp...

“Yeah, Oscar’s working hard, he competes, he, Ben (Yurosek) and (Lawson) Luck. Man, their workers, Hartley does a great job with them, demanding excellence. Carson does a good job of getting them the ball. He’s proud of those guys’ competitive nature. I mean, he kind of made that one. That was one that you can’t say it was a play action, like the one in the last game, it was he broke a tackle. And he burst on the sideline and got the ball across the goal line.”

On Branson and Roderick Robinson’s recoveries...

“Yeah, I don’t know. Branson was doing more last week than Rod. Although Rod was kind of with the training staff, Branson did get to do some individual and do some cutting. I don’t know, I didn’t get to see him today. Obviously, they ran, but I don’t know how much cutting they did. And we’ll continue to work those guys. We’re hopeful to get them back soon.”

On Peyton Woodring...

“Yeah, it was huge. Was that the long one? That was the long one. 52 yards. That was the long one of the day. 53 yards. Yeah, it was 52 or 53 yards. I mean, he’s been really consistent. And that was actually into the wind, so it was right around the line of the game that we thought we needed. I thought if we got more than that, it would be easy to go for it if we could. And he’s been really consistent, man. I mean, the operation, the snap, hold, protection has been good. And so, it was a great kick.”

On Gunner Stockton...

“I wish he got to play more. I wish he got to play more. I wish we could play more guys at quarterback. But I thought he operated well. I think he had the better line one time, and then we had the other group come in and didn’t get to play a whole lot. But he’s played well the last couple weeks. He’s practiced well. He’s done some good things. It’s awesome. I’m very happy he got to get in. I just wish it had been longer.”On Nate Frazier...

“More confidence. You know, he’s still – he’s still learning things. He still messes up. But he’s electric. He’s different when the ball hits his hands. He bursts in the hole. He probably sometimes too fast. He doesn’t – he’s not patient sometimes. But you talk about a kid that runs hard, works hard, and loves it. And those linemen love playing with him.”

On what the rest of his day looks like...

“The short week changed it. We’ve got recruits in. We’ve got OVs in. We’ve got to go to dinner with them. We’ve got to recruit them. I’m trying to get out of here now so I can go do that. And then grade this film. And put this game to bed. We’re on a quick time clock. We’ve got to put this game to bed really quickly.”

On if he is aware Ole Miss lost and what would happen to get in the SEC championship game...

“Yeah, I’m worried about Georgia Tech. That’s all I’m thinking about. I could care less about anybody else in the world but my team and how we get ready in six days for Georgia Tech.”