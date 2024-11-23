ATHENS — On what was his final play of the day, quarterback Carson Beck was slow to walk off the field.

Many watched as he made his way to the bench. Beck shook off any attention from the trainers and sat on the bench. That he was made available to speak to media on Saturday after the 59-21 win over UMAss is a positive sign for Beck’s availability moving forward.

“I mean, I was hurting a little bit. Body’s hurting for sure,” Beck said. “It’s football, so, you know. I don’t have a black jersey on out there like I do at practice. But no, I mean, I’m good. I was just hurting a little bit, but I mean, it is what it is. It’s football, so keep it pushing.”

Teammate Tate Ratledge provided additional details on how Beck might be feeling following the injury scare.

“He was fine. I think at one time he got his finger stepped on or something,” Ratledge said. “I think he was kinda pissed about that but other than that he’s doing pretty well.”

Beck did not return to the game, but that was due more to the score than anything else. The Bulldogs held a 45-21 lead at the time of the injury. Beck finished the day throwing for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns.

For the second straight week, Beck did not have a turnover.

“First and foremost just the execution. Just taking it one play at a time, first down, second down, third down,” Beck said. “Once we get to the red zone, it’s kind of different to be able to punch it in and score touchdowns is something that, you know, we’ve been able to do the past two games. I thought today we started out really fast and then just executed on all levels like I said.”

Georgia wasn’t so lucky with defensive lineman Christen Miller. The redshirt sophomore left the game in the first quarter with what was classified as a shoulder injury.

“I’m not real sure exactly what,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t know, I think they put it back in, it dislocated, and they put it back in, but I’m not sure.”

Miller has played in all 11 games so far this season for the Bulldogs. With Miller down, expect Xzavier McLeod, Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett to see an increase in snaps.

With Miller out, senior Warren Brinson picked up a sack in the win. Gabe Harris and Mykel Williams also had sacks in the win for Georgia.

Georgia was without wide receiver Dillon Bell and Trevor Etienne on Saturday, as neither player dressed out. Bell picked up an ankle injury against Tennessee, while Etienne has been dealing with a rib injury.

Georgia did see running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson dress out on Saturday. Neither played in the game against UMass, but Smart is hopeful to get them back.

“Branson was doing more last week than Rod. Although Rod was kind of with the training staff, Branson did get to do some individual and do some cutting,” Smart said. “I don’t know, I didn’t get to see him today. Obviously, they ran, but I don’t know how much cutting they did. And we’ll continue to work those guys. We’re hopeful to get them back soon.”

Georgia did start Monroe Freeling at left tackle in place of Earnest Greene, who once again did not play as he deal with a left arm injury. Wide receiver Anthony Evans also did not play on Saturday. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury. Malaki Starks took up punt return dutires on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will have a short week to prepare for Georgia Tech, with next week’s game set for Friday. Georgia will host the rival Yellow Jackets, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football injury report against Georgia Tech

Trevor Etienne -- ribs -- dnp

Dillon Bell -- ankle -- dnp

Earnest Greene -- arm -- dnp

Anthony Evans -- hamstring -- dnp

Christen Miller -- shoulder -- left game

Branson Robinson -- knee -- dnp

Roderick Robinson -- ankle -- dnp

Carson Beck downplays injury concern