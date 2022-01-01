Kirby Smart explains why he refused Gatorade bath

They wanted to celebrate one of biggest wins in the program’s history.

In the closing seconds of the Orange Bowl, veteran UGA players Zamir White and James Cook crept towards coach Kirby Smart with a bucket of Gatorade.

Smart wasn’t having any part of it.

The coach backpedaled from the sidelines onto the field, and shared some terse words with his players.

After the game ended, Smart shared his reasoning for delaying the celebration:

“It’s not what it’s about right now. You know what I mean? I’m so happy for these kids …”

In other words, UGA has unfinished business.

The Bulldogs will get a rematch in the national championship with Alabama. When the two teams played in the SEC Championship game, the Crimson Tide blew out UGA in embarrassing fashion.