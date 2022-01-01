(3) Georgia
34
Final
11
(2) Michigan
  • (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (22) Arkansas
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    North Carolina
    21
    Final
    South Carolina
    38
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
  • (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
    Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
Kirby Smart explains why he refused Gatorade bath

Miami Gardens, Fla. - Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart takes the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Posted

In the closing seconds of the Orange Bowl, veteran UGA players Zamir White and James Cook crept towards coach Kirby Smart with a bucket of Gatorade.

They wanted to celebrate one of biggest wins in the program’s history.

Smart wasn’t having any part of it.

The coach backpedaled from the sidelines onto the field, and shared some terse words with his players.

After the game ended, Smart shared his reasoning for delaying the celebration:

“It’s not what it’s about right now. You know what I mean? I’m so happy for these kids …”

In other words, UGA has unfinished business.

The Bulldogs will get a rematch in the national championship with Alabama. When the two teams played in the SEC Championship game, the Crimson Tide blew out UGA in embarrassing fashion.

