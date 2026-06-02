The schedule is set for super regionals at Foley Field.

Georgia’s best-of-three series vs. Mississippi State will run Saturday through Monday.

Saturday’s game will start at 11 a.m. and Sunday’s game will start at noon, with both slated to be broadcast on ESPN.

Monday’s game is TBD, if necessary.

Georgia advanced after winning the Athens Regional, while Mississippi State won the Starkville Regional.

The Bulldogs, who are now the highest-remaining seed in the tournament, after No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Georgia Tech lost their regionals. Georgia is 4-0 against Mississippi State this season, sweeping in the regular season and winning again in the NCAA tournament.

Georgia will be without star third baseman Tre Phelps for the first game after he was ejected from Sunday’s win over Liberty. Phelps was tossed after hitting what proved to be the go-ahead home run.

This is the second time in three seasons under Wes Johnson that the Bulldogs have advanced to the Super Regionals. Georgia last advanced to the College World Series in 2008.

Georgia baseball-Mississippi State Super Regional game times, TV Networks

Game 1: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, ESPN

Game 2: Noon, Sunday, June 7, ESPN

Game 3: TBD, June 8, TBD