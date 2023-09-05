Everything Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs begin prep for Week 2 game against Ball State

“Yeah I’m not big into talking about the scholarships. We have multiple guys who’ve gotten them outside of the one time in the Notre Dame locker room we awarded Rod (Rodrigo Blankenship). I learned a valuable lesson in that. I don’t think that’s always worth the publicity you get. I think sometimes you can do more damage than good with guys who maybe feel like they deserve one. We keep that internal and if it gets out, it gets out. But Dan and Mews have been tremendous. There’s another 20 walk-ons that go out and practice so hard every day that you don’t get to see because they maybe don’t have quite the ability or their not quite as high on the depth chart. So I really respect all those guys and it’s a credit to Mews who came in here and wanted an opportunity to compete, earned it. We saw him in high school and he was high on our preferred walk-on list. He earned it. He came out and really competed and did a great job. I think everybody on the team would tell you he has earned what he has gotten by the way he practices.”

On Carson’s run checks and how much freedom the QB has at the line...

“There’s parameters you give them. There’s runs that have checks. There’s runs that have checks from run to run. There’s run that have checks from run to pass. There’s certain looks you’re allowed to check to pass. Every week we package those but not every play has those. So there’s sometimes you’re gonna sit back, as you guys can do and we can do as coaches, you can second guess and say ‘well, he should have thrown that ball” because it had an option to throw. Then there’s the check to a throw, which is completely different than a run-pass option. So it’s really complicated and elaborate but he did what he was coached to do. He did exactly the things we want him to do. If they get too outside, we’re checking this. If they’ve got this, we’re doing this. He followed those and he’s already done that. He did that all last year under coach Monken. So he did it in practice because he had to be ready to play. If they’ve got this coming, we can’t run that play. We’ve got to go over here and do this play. So not every play has that because some plays are fast ball, some plays are speed break. Every play has it’s own identity but he’s very bright. He understands it. We’re lucky that we can do some of the things we can do because he’s like Stetson (Bennett) in that way. He’s been in the system long enough to handle the volume.”

On freshman linebacker CJ Allen...

“The praise I have for CJ Allen is not more about his performance, but his ability to handle information and play within our defensive scheme at the signal caller position. That position? You go comb the country, you’re not gonna see a ton of freshmen linebackers that are out there playing, making the calls. That is impressive. As far as how he played, I think he had some jitters, I think he was nervous. I think a lot of our guys were — anxiety there. You have to go out and play in your first college game. I mean, I can’t imagine going straight from high school to being out there and playing and he got afforded that opportunity and he played okay, but he’s really bright.”

On Brian Kelly’s reference to Georgia and what it says about Georgia as a program...