Everything Kirby Smart said as Bulldogs begin prep for Week 2 game against Ball State

“Says you’re one week away from humility. All it says is how are we going to practice today.”
On what he made of Earnest Greene’s first start...
“Yeah it’s interesting, I was just talking to Earnest going out there and in my mind I see Earnest like this: man he’s been out there all spring, he’s competed, he’s played, he’s in his second and third year and you forget that, that was his first game in, I guess two years from high school and he’s not had to play. He didn’t even get to play, you gotta think about when guys got to play last year in the games we had a lead, he didn’t never got that. Now my expectation is he plays to the level of a starter. He flashes at times to be sudden, quick, do everything right and then he had a couple of plays where he didn’t and I’m like ‘you know what, that’s no different than CJ Allen. That’s no different than how Dillon Bell was last year. [Greene’s] gonna go through those WTF moments I call them and it’s inevitable that they’re gonna have them and he had a couple, but he also had a couple really, really good plays. I’m excited for what he can do if he continues to grow and get better. He can’t have those moments.”
On Kendall Milton’s recovery...
“Kendall’s dying to get out there. He’s got a great heart, great soul. He loves this program. He’ll give anything to this program and it kills him not to be out there. He has not been able to practice most of camp due to his injury. We’re dealing with a little bit now with, how does he stay warm? He’s used to playing, right? He plays in a rotation at running back, but he played in on all the special teams. Well now he’s not doing that, so when he’s not in on offense, he sits over there, he gets cold, he’s gotta stay warm, he goes in at halftime, leg tightens up and he doesn’t have what I call the camp stamina. You know, he didn’t really go through camp. He worked out, he ran, he did what he had to do, but he could not get himself in playing shape just by camp, so we’re really battling that now to get him back right. I think he said himself, if you asked him, he said ‘I’m at about 92%’ that what he was quoted at. Now, I don’t think his stamina is at 92%, I think when he’s 100% conditioned, he’s at 92%. We’re trying to fight that to get him back. It’s a delicate line, right? Do you bring him back, try to play him and get him in shape or you sit him on the shelf and you don’t get him carries. That action that he got the other day was like scrimmage one and two. He didn’t get to play in those.”
On the offensive coordinator helping guys play through jitters...