ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided his most detailed update yet as far as where things stand with star edge rusher Mykel Williams heading into Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Williams picked up an ankle injury in the season-opening win over Clemson. He has missed the last two games against Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Smart updated where Williams stood and his chances of playing.

“Mykel’s been able to do little bit, I still don’t know the timeline on Mykel,” Smart said. He’s looked good running and taking some reps, some light reps, some rush reps, some stuff he did today. It’s his first day really getting out there and doing some things. But I don’t know, I hadn’t talked to Ron (Courson). I want to go watch the tape and be able to see that

Smart did give another strong indication that Warren Brinson would be closer to playing this week and that he has continued to practice.

“Warren’s continued to practice, taking his rep load,” Smart said.

As for Jordan Hall, he is in the same boat as Williams. Hall has not played in a game yet this season, as he recovers from offseason surgery.

“Jordan’s still pushing through, but good about Warren,” Smart said. “Mykel’s gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get in the box.”

Georgia will provide a more detailed update in terms of availability on Wednesday night with the availability report. That will be published around 8:10 p.m. ET and will be put out by the SEC.

Saturday’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report entering Alabama