Kirby Smart, Mark Richt share thoughts after the passing of college football legend Bobby Bowden

College football lost a legend on Sunday as it was announced that former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Bowden helped turn Florida State into one of the top programs in the sport as he was the coach for the Seminoles from 1976 until he was fired after the 2009 season. He racked up 304 wins in his time at Florida State, in addition to 73 wins he had as the head coach at West Virginia and Howard.