ATHENS — There’s a decent chance the Georgia receiving corps could look like the most improved position unit on the team with an influx of talent after last season’s disappointing moments.

Kirby Smart said he couldn’t single out any unit as most improved when asked directly, but the Bulldogs’ head coach didn’t mind sharing positive updates on some key members of the receiving unit at his opening week press conference on Monday at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

Georgia opens the season at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against Marshall has a 38 1/2-point favorite, with UGA skeptics quick to point out Smart is 0-12-1 against the betting spread in such games.

But if the Bulldogs passing game gets on track quickly, as one would think Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo plan to do, Georgia could reverse that trend.

Smart indicated that Zachariah Branch, a transfer receiver from USC, has looked like one of Georgia’s most explosive weapons in the offseason.

“He’s been a really high energy, enthusiastic guy that loves football, enjoys practicing each day,” Smart said. “He talked about that, that he wants to be part of a group that loves to compete and go at it every day and bring their best. The guy loves football, he loves working out, he loves taking care of his body. Very pleased with the energy he’s brought to our team, the enthusiasm.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play because he’s had a good camp and I think he really enjoys football.”

Dillon Bell is the leading returning receiver from a unit that led the nation in dropped passes, and Smart indicated he likes the flexibility and speed the veteran offers.

“He brings size, toughness, and experience, (and) he can play every position across the board; he lines up at X, Z, and F, and he’s been a back,” Smart said.

“He catches the ball well out of the backfield. He’s extremely tough, knowledgeable, and a good special teams player. But more than anything, he embodies what we want at that position. Because he’s got the ability to run after the catch, and he’s got vertical speed, a great route runner.”

Smart said Colbie Young has made a successful return to the team after getting suspended as a result of an off-field incident after playing just five games last season.

“He’s been a tremendous leader throughout, (and) he’s practiced with toughness,” Smart said. “He understands that position in that room really well. I think [James] Coley and [Mike] Bobo have done a great job with him of putting him in positions to be successful.

“Can block just incredibly, and has been a vertical jump ball, really good player for us in camp.”

Georgia added Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas to the receiver room as well, and insiders at UGA’s scrimmages have noted how Thomas has made scoring plays.

Incoming freshman C.J. Wiley and second-year Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys have also had impressive scrimmages.

Smart pointed out the receivers group as a whole has had more of an impact across the board than previous seasons.

“Certainly, guys in that room that are contributing in many areas, like when we look across special teams and we rank players on our team, just based on special teams, there’s more receivers in the top 85 players than there has been in the past, because there are some good football players in there,” Smart said.

“I’m proud of the group, of what they’ve done so far, and I think they want to go out and prove it, put it on tape.”