ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line was already banged up entering the game, with Earnest Greene out due to a back injury.

Then the Bulldogs lost their starting left tackle almost immediately.

Freeling left the game with a leg injury on Georgia’s opening drive. He was deemed “out for now” per an announcement by the stadium public address announcer.

“An ankle. Don’t know how severe it was. Tried to put pressure on it and couldn’t,” Smart said of Freeling.

Freeling was replaced at left tackle by Bo Hughley. Georgia did score immediately following Freeling’s injury, as Gunner Stockton scrambled for a 7-yard run.

In the second quarter, left guard Micah Morris exited the game holding his left arm. He had been dealing with a lingering hand injury and did briefly exit the game against Alabama last week. Fortunately for Georgia, Morris was able to come back in on the ensuing drive.

Morris was replaced by Daniel Calhoun for one play. Calhoun gave up immediate pressure and Georgia was forced to punt for the first time on the afternoon.

Smart said Morris was dealing with a hamstring injury and that his shoulder popped out on Saturday.

Georgia started two true freshmen on the right side of its offensive line on Saturday, with Dontrell Glover playing right guard and Juan Gaston making his first start at right tackle.

Georgia has now started five different offensive line combinations to open a game. The only starter at his original position from that first game is center Drew Bobo.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman Jordan Hall went down with a right leg injury in the second quarter. He needed assistance from trainers to get off the field. Elijah Griffin saw an increase in snaps after Hall’s injury.

“It’s the dangest thing I’ve ever seen,” Smart said of the consistent injuries on the offensive line.

Smart was not sure about Hall’s injury, noting that he previously had patella injuries during the 2024 season.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury as well.

Nate Frazier did briefly leave the game in the first quarter after an 11-yard reception but he was able to return to the game. Chauncey Bowens got the start at running back.

Georgia won 35-14 against Kentucky on Saturday, moving to 4-1 on the season.

Georgia goes on the road next week to take on the Auburn Tigers. The game does not yet have a game time or television network. An availability report will be provided by the SEC beginning on Wednesday.

Georgia football injury report