The No. 12 Georgia football team takes on Kenutcky in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and highlights for the game.

Georgia is coming off a 24-21 loss to Alabama, while the Wildcats lost to South Carolina last week. Georgia is 9-0 against Kentucky under Kirby Smart.

9:30 a.m. ET: Georgia will look to rebound this week after losing at home against Alabama last week.

Georgia has not lost back-to-back games since Kirby Smart’s first season back in 2016.

One of the key themes in the wake of the Alabama game was not letting one loss turn into two.

Georgia has been here before, as it lost to Alabama at home last season before returning to host Auburn the next week. Georgia won that game 31-13.

Georgia has not lost at home to Kentucky since 2006 and has won 15 straight games against the Wildcats.

But Kentucky did play Georgia close last season, with the Bulldogs squeaking out a 13-12 win in Lexington, Kentucky.

Georgia football injury report against Kentucky

OL Earnest Greene — back — out

WR Talyn Taylor — upper body — out

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

WR Thomas Blackshear — undisclosed — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

Georgia football-Kentucky game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game is set to start at noon ET on Saturday, October 4.

Georgia football-Kentucky TV channel for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ABC. Joe Tessiatore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call the game.

Georgia football-Kentucky: How to watch online, stream Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Kentucky: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 6 game

Georgia football is a 20.5-point favorite against Kentucky. The total for the game is 48.5 points.

Georgia is 0-4 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky

On Mark Stoops’ longevity at Kentucky...

“Man, it’s amazing. Mark’s one of my close friends. We’ve grown because we’ve been in it the longest together. He’s been in it longer than me. I text him all the time. It’s just really amazing what he’s done at Kentucky, and, you know, it’s one of those things that I hope they appreciate what he’s done because he’s, you know, done some incredible things, broken some records up there, been extremely competitive in our league, and that’s not necessarily by record. I mean, it is by record sometimes, but the games that he’s been in and the way they’ve played is incredible. You can tell he inspires his team to play extremely hard, and they’re always physical.

“I just have so much respect for Mark because of I know his history. We kind of grew up the same way. Coach’s son, defensive coordinator, been some good places, got a head job, and he’s worked his tail off.”

On Kentucky’s offense...

“Physical. Their backs are physical. I mean, every time we play them, they’re offensive line. They have a defensive head coach, Coach Stoops, who believes in running the ball. And, like, they have really good run schemes, and they have really big physical guys, and their backs match their O-line in terms of size, both backs.”

On if the team hurting/the response is different after a loss with a young team...

“No, hurting is hurting, it doesn’t matter what age you are. The more invested you are, the more you hurt. My question is, what are you going to double down on? It’s a different day and age of college football. It’s completely different out there. We’ve accepted it as coaches. We have to do a good job of the players responding to it. What do you double down on? I know more about my team right now than I did a week ago. I can guarantee you that. That’s what fires me up. I’ve got a lot of optimism after that game, because I learned a hell of a lot more about my team than I had the previous weeks.”