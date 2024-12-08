ATHENS — Kirby Smart provided another update on quarterback Carson Beck on Sunday.

Beck left Saturday’s game with what Smart said was an upper-extremity injury to his throwing arm. Beck underwent an MRI on Sunday.

“I’m still trying to get that knowledge myself,” Smart said while appearing on ESPN. “He did get to have an MRI this morning. We should get the results here in the next few hours. We just had a team meeting. He was there for the team meeting, but we don’t know much more than we knew last night as of right now. We should be finding something out here soon.”

Beck left the game after sustaining his injury on the final play of the first half in the 22-19 win over Texas. Beck did come in for the final play of the game when he handed the ball off to Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, who finished things off with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Gunner Stockton stepped in for Beck on Saturday. He completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 71 yards and an interception. He added 8 rushing yards as well.

Following the win over Texas, Smart praised Stockton for his performance.

“I mean, the players believe in Gunner. They love Gunner. The juice that he brought and the passion and energy,” Smart said. “And it was like it gave us an added boost of energy. They were fired up. They were trying to keep him composed. And I thought the offensive staff did a good job helping Gunner out, with the way they call the game. And he did a good job executing.”

Georgia and Beck do have some time to recover, as the Bulldogs don’t play next until Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl. The win over Texas gave the Bulldogs a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Georgia will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana. The Sugar Bowl is set for an 8:45 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Beck was not the only notable injury on Saturday for Georgia, as punter Brett Thorson left the game as well. He sustained a left knee injury after a punt and was spotted leaving the field on crutches.

Georgia did not punt for the remainder of the game following Thorson’s injury. The Bulldogs did run a fake punt that was successful. Charlie Ham was back as the team’s punter on the play.

The injuries to Beck and Thorson have also elevated Stockton to being the team’s holder as well.

Thorson is a Ray Guy finalist while Beck has an SEC-best 28 touchdown passes on the season. These two potential losses loom large for Georgia over the coming weeks as it prepares for its next game.