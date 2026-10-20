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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Georgia atop SEC title odds, but Kirby Smart cites ‘brutal gauntlet’ ahead
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows the road to the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff field better than anyone, but the next step is in his clubhouse.
Mike Griffith
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Kirby Smart pushes back against the idea Gunner Stockton was concussed
ATHENS — After Saturday’s loss to Auburn, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked if quarterback Gunner Stockton had been dealing with a concussion after sustaining a hit in the …
Connor Riley
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What stood out after rewatching Georgia football loss to Auburn
ATHENS — Whether you look at post-game win expectancy or net successful rate differentials, there are cases to be made that Georgia outplayed Auburn.
Connor Riley
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On the beat podcast: Did Auburn expose Georgia’s underlying problems?
Did Auburn expose cracks in Georgia’s foundation?
Hunter DeLauder
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What to make of the Georgia running back room heading into much-needed off …
ATHENS — Nate Frazier was physically back on the field for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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