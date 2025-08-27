ATHENS — Georgia’s official injury reports won’t start until Sept. 10 -- the Wednesday before the Tennessee game— as required by SEC rules — but Kirby Smart addressed the status of players when asked specifically about them this week.

Smart indicated preseason All-American punter Brett Thorson remains questionable to play against Marshall on Saturday as he continues to make strides recovering from the torn ALC and MCL injuries he suffered in his left knee in the SEC Championship Game.

“He punted in some punt situations today, so I don’t know yet if he’s going to be clear,” Smart said on Tuesday. “He’s going to be clear to kick, but there’s more to it than kicking, just like the way he got injured, right? He has to get clear to that point, I don’t know if we’re to that point yet, but he’s kicking in action now.”

The Bulldogs have a proven back-up punter in redshirt freshman Drew Miller, who averaged 39.8 yards on four punts against Notre Dame in the CFP Sugar Bowl, which would seem to increase the likelihood of Thorson being held out of action.

Smart also indicated that redshirt freshman Malachi Toliver, who entered fall camp as the projected back-up center, is recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in practice.

“Malachi’s working himself back, (and) he’s back to doing individual drills, and running, and moving, and snapping,” Smart said. “He’s up in team drills, and he’ll be getting back in those next week.”

Smart was also asked about projected starting “Star” defensive back Joenel Aguero, and the level of depth at the fifth defensive back position on the SEC Coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday.

“Joenel is the Star, he’s fine, he’s completely healthy and is ready to go and is looking forward to continuing to grow and get better,” Smart said.

“We (also) have Jaden (Harris) works at star, Dink (Rasean Dinkings) works at Star, and a couple of our safeties work at star, as well.”

Smart indicated that redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Josh Horton, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound transfer who battled through injuries to play five games last season, has made a healthy transition into Georgia.

“Josh has stayed healthy through camp, which was a big compliment for him,” Smart said. “That was a big goal of his, to push through and avoid injuries. He did work really hard. He’s in rotation for the defensive line, really competing, and pumped. He hadn’t shut it down, he hadn’t shied away, and that’s a big point.

“Availability is one of the best abilities you can have, and he’s done that.”