WATCH: Kirby Smart on NSFW pregame speech: ‘They ain’t even heard the best one’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sitting with defensive back Javon Bullard (left) and tight end Brock Bowers react as they speak during Champions news conference at Los Angeles Airport Marriott, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs made history Monday night with a 65-7 win over No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship game at SoFi Stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Kirby Smart wanted to set the record straight. The profane speech that went viral while Georgia was thrashing TCU on Monday was not in fact given prior to Georgia’s win over the Horned Frogs.

It was in fact from a different game.

“If you can stomp it out with leadership, then you can stay hungry. And we have a saying around our place: We eat off the floor. And if you’re willing to eat off the floor, you can be special.”

