ATHENS — Smael Mondon and Tate Ratledge are two of the most important veterans on Georgia’s team.

And they’ve both been out for several weeks. Mondon suffered a lower-body injury to his left leg between the Auburn and Alabama games. Ratledge left the Kentucky game with ankle and knee injuries.

Based on what Smart said about the two on Tuesday, Ratledge seems closer to seeing the field than Mondon.

I’ve seen a lot of hard work. I mean, he could be one of the toughest players I’ve ever been around,” Smart said. “You don’t question his toughness. He had a very significant tight rope injury. I mean, to the point, it was more significant than Brock’s (Bowers), and he is fighting his way back.”

Ratledge dressed out for Georgia’s game against Texas and went through pregame warmups with strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair, as did defensive lineman Jordan Hall. The sophomore has not yet played in a game this season.

As for Ratledge, the Florida game looks like a plausible return to the lineup. Micah Morris has started the last four games for Georgia at right guard. Ratledge was listed as questionable for much of last week.

“I mean, he wasn’t ready to play, but he was an emergency guy that could have gone in the game if he needed to,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful he keeps getting better. I know it’s not going to be because he doesn’t work hard.”

While Georgia’s offensive line had a strong game against Texas, Ratledge would provide a big boost to a group that has only finished two games with their planned starting offensive line.

As for Mondon, the Georgia inside linebacker room is likely going to have to wait longer to see him return from the field.

“We’re hoping to get Smael back,” Smart said. “Can’t wait to get him back. Hopefully it’ll be soon. He’s out there with us right now, and I don’t know when it’ll be.”

With Mondon out, CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson have shouldered a big load for Georgia.

But perhaps the biggest beneficiary from Mondon’s absence is freshman linebacker Chris Cole. He’s emerged as a third-down linebacker for Georgia.

Against Texas, Cole had a career-high 21 snaps. He picked up 2 tackles and a pass break-up.

“Chris has put himself in a position because he has really elite speed and flexibility to be able to cover and he’s got great length,” Smart said. “And I think Schumann did a great job identifying those two guys as high character, high intangible players. And Chris has helped us, he’s gotten smarter and smarter. And the Smael situation has afforded him that opportunity. He and JaCorey have played in that role some in third down.”

In addition to Mondon, Ratledge and Hall, Georgia was also without running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Roderick Robinson has missed the season with a toe injury, while Branson Robinson is dealing with an MCL injury. Jonah-Ajonye’s injury is not yet known.

Georgia won’t begin focusing on Florida until Thursday of this week. We’ll see how much Ratledge and Mondon are able to impact that game plan, in addition to the invaluable leadership they to bring to the table.

“He’s just a great leader,” Dylan Fairchild of Ratledge said. “He’s just a great voice to have, you know, even if he’s not on the field necessarily, to just be in the background and just say, like, ‘No, okay, like, this is what happened. Y’all are fine.’ He’s in a leadership role, too, on the team being an older guy, being an experienced vet. So, I think he does a great job.”

Kirby Smart talks injuries heading into Florida game