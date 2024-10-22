Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2312 (Oct 22, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why college football’s top analyst admits he got it wrong.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirk Herbstreit admits to being wrong about UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia after the Bulldogs beat Texas in a game in which he and all of his College GameDay colleagues had picked the Longhorns to win.

15-minute mark: I discuss what to make of UGA’s offensive struggles against Texas -- particularly quarterback Carson Beck.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including massive television ratings for UGA’s win on Saturday.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.