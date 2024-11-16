ATHENS — The final availability report for Georgia’s game against Tennessee.

Georgia has listed Micah Morris, Anthony Evans and Cash Jones as questionable for the game, indicating they are game-time decisions.

Morris is dealing with a lower-body injury he picked up against Florida. Tate Ratledge is not listed on the availability report, indicating that he could be good to start for the Bulldogs. He was unable to finish the game against Ole Miss.

Evans has missed the last two games for Georgia due to a hamstring injury. With Evans out, Malaki Starks has been Georgia’s punt returner. Georgia played only four wide receivers last week against Ole Miss.

Cash Jones’ injury has not been publicly disclosed, as he was a new addition to the injury report this week.

Georgia will be without running back Trevor Etienne, as he is dealing with a rib injury. He first picked up the injury against Florida and was limited to just 6 carries against Ole Miss.

With the injury situation being what it is for Georgia, Nate Frazier will be Georgia’s top running back.

Frazier had 12 rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown last week against Ole Miss.

As for Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava and Donte Thornton will be able to play after being questionable for much of the week. Thornton has been dealing with a hand injury while Iamaleava was in concussion protocol.

This is Georgia’s final SEC game. Georgia’s game against Tennessee is set for a 7:49 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football availability report against Tennessee