Kirby Smart: ‘No relief’ for Georgia football, glaring mistakes made in 49-3 win over Oregon

The Georgia head coach made it clear on Monday that nothing has changed in that regard on the heels of a 49-3 win over Oregon.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent the offseason making sure his program stayed on edge, insistent on guarding against any notion of complacency.

“There’s never a relief — I don’t think relief is a good adjective,” Smart said. “When you become relieved, you become complacent, and that’s not who we are.

“From a mental standpoint, I don’t think it’s good to approach it from relief.”

That’s why Smart was so eager to get to the practice field on Monday where he can light more fires under his football team with FCS Samford next on the schedule at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Athens.

“If we are a mature team, we’ll go practice today to our standards,” Smart said.

“Standards don’t need motivation: If you play to a standard you don’t need motivation from outside sources.”

Smart shared that as flawless as that Georgia football win over Oregon appeared on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, film study revealed otherwise.