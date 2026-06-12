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15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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15 minutes ago
Kirby Smart’s youngest son earns first college offer, but it comes from a …
Andrew Smart, Kirby’s youngest son, received his first collegiate scholarship offer on Thursday, as he announced the offer on his Instagram page.
Connor Riley
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13 hours ago
The statistical leaps Georgia needs to make for a successful 2026 season
Numbers can be overrated and not tell a complete picture. But they also work as concrete evidence that things are going well or poorly.
Connor Riley
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17 hours ago
Kirby Smart raises injury, roster concerns that come with 9-game SEC …
The SEC shared further details about its conference slate on Wednesday by announcing more game windows for the upcoming season.
Connor Riley
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June 10, 2026
Georgia football game time windows announced for 2026 season
The SEC released the remaining game windows for Georgia’s 2026 football schedule.
Connor Riley
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June 10, 2026
Gunner Stockton knows the difference between being a good and great …
Gunner Stockton showed he can be a great quarterback at times last season. Performances against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas back that up, when the Georgia quarterback …
Connor Riley
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