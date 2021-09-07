Kirk Herbstreit takes proper notice of Georgia football win over Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit had a front-row seat to Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday. And the ESPN commentator liked what he saw.
Herbstreit specifically praised linebacker Nakobe Dean, as the junior linebacker was named one of Herbstreit’s top individual performers from the first game.
