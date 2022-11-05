Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey takes on expanded role with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined

This will be the third consecutive game Mitchell has missed, playing just three snaps against Auburn since suffering the injury in the second game of the season against FCS Samford.

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell is not dressed for the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee, still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

RELATED: Live Updates, injury news and live scoring

Redshirt sophomore Ladd McConkey represents Georgia’s most experienced threat on the perimeter and leads the team with 33 catches for 413 yards.

McConkey, who is expected to take on an expanded role in the offense with Mitchell out, is as close to 100 percent as he has been since dealing with a foot injury earlier this season.

Freshman Dillon Bell has worked at the “X” receiver position where Mitchell starred last season. Bell has 15 catches for 150 yards this season and two touchdowns.

Georgia’s pass game will likely look to make use of tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, both of whom create matchup issues.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh has also been a popular target and has reeled in 29 catches for 265 yards — third on the team.