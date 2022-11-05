Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey takes on expanded role with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined

Dawgnation Logo
(3) Tennessee
Sat, 11/5 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
  • (23) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
  • (2) Ohio State
    21
    4th QTR
    00:56
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    34
    4th QTR
    4:45
    Texas A&M
    24
    Minnesota
    20
    4th QTR
    00:36
    Nebraska
    13
    Texas Tech
    17
    4th QTR
    2:36
    (7) TCU
    34
  • (19) Kentucky
    21
    4th QTR
    00:46
    Missouri
    17
    Georgia Tech
    16
    4th QTR
    9:37
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    6
    2nd QTR
    1:47
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    14
    2nd QTR
    00:37
    Temple
    16
  • Middle Tennessee
    0
    1st QTR
    7:47
    Louisiana Tech
    0
    Baylor
    7
    1st QTR
    5:54
    Oklahoma
    7
    Georgia State
    7
    1st QTR
    7:01
    Southern Miss
    0
    (8) Oregon
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Colorado
  • (13) Penn State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Indiana
    (16) Syracuse
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Pittsburgh
    UTSA
    Sat, 11/5 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    New Mexico
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Utah State
  • (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
    UCF
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Memphis
    Washington State
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @7:30 ET
    Stanford
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Iowa State
  • Michigan State
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (17) Illinois
    South Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    Liberty
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Navy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (20) Cincinnati
  • Florida International
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    Troy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Texas State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    BYU
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 2 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
  • Texas
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (22) Kansas State
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (18) LSU
    UNLV
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    San Diego State
    Houston
    Sat, 11/5 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    SMU
  • Arizona
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @11:30 ET
    (14) Utah
    James Madison
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    (25) South Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Rutgers
  • Florida State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 11/5 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
    (10) Wake Forest
    Sun, 11/6 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (24) North Carolina State
  • California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    (12) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
  • UTEP
    30
    Final
    Rice
    37
    Appalachian State
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    35
    Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
  • Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
    (21) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
  • (23) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
  • (2) Ohio State
    21
    4th QTR
    00:56
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    34
    4th QTR
    4:45
    Texas A&M
    24
    Minnesota
    20
    4th QTR
    00:36
    Nebraska
    13
    Texas Tech
    17
    4th QTR
    2:36
    (7) TCU
    34

Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey takes on expanded role with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined

Ladd McConkey set up a Georgia scoring drive with a 38-yard punt return. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell is not dressed for the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee, still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

This will be the third consecutive game Mitchell has missed, playing just three snaps against Auburn since suffering the injury in the second game of the season against FCS Samford.

RELATED: Live Updates, injury news and live scoring

Redshirt sophomore Ladd McConkey represents Georgia’s most experienced threat on the perimeter and leads the team with 33 catches for 413 yards.

McConkey, who is expected to take on an expanded role in the offense with Mitchell out, is as close to 100 percent as he has been since dealing with a foot injury earlier this season.

Freshman Dillon Bell has worked at the “X” receiver position where Mitchell starred last season. Bell has 15 catches for 150 yards this season and two touchdowns.

Georgia’s pass game will likely look to make use of tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, both of whom create matchup issues.

Tailback Kenny McIntosh has also been a popular target and has reeled in 29 catches for 265 yards — third on the team.

On the offensive line, Devin WIllock is expected to start in place of Xavier Truss (toe).

UGA News

NextTim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of …
Leave a Comment