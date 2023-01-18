Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans

Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft.

ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs.

McConkey, a second-team All-SEC pick from Chatsworth, Ga., scored two touchdowns on catches of 37 and 14 yards in the CFP Championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

The Bulldogs’ lightning quick wideout finished with five catches for 88 yards in addition to a 14-yard rush.

McConkey had 7 carries this season for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns along with his 16 punt returns for 197 yards.

The Georgia receivers room has been a bit of a puzzle this offseason, with key pieces moving in and out via the portal and early entry into the NFL Draft.

Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft earlier this week, and then fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock announced he was entering himself into the NCAA transfer portal.