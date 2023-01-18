Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs.
Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft.
McConkey, a second-team All-SEC pick from Chatsworth, Ga., scored two touchdowns on catches of 37 and 14 yards in the CFP Championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.
The Bulldogs’ lightning quick wideout finished with five catches for 88 yards in addition to a 14-yard rush.
McConkey had 7 carries this season for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns along with his 16 punt returns for 197 yards.
The Georgia receivers room has been a bit of a puzzle this offseason, with key pieces moving in and out via the portal and early entry into the NFL Draft.
Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft earlier this week, and then fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock announced he was entering himself into the NCAA transfer portal.
RELATED: UGA fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock announces he’s entering portal
Georgia is adding two key transfers in the forms of Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State).
Speed merchant Arian Smith has said he is returning, and veteran Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to follow suit.
There have been questions about the future of A.D. Mitchell, who missed much of this season with an ankle injury before returning for the postseason.
Georgia is also adding talented incoming freshmen Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes to the receivers room.
UGA News
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett defends parade behavior in social media spat with radio host
- More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
- Where things stand with Georgia football 2023 roster as Bulldogs still await key decisions
- Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal