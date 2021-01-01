LIVE UPDATES: Georgia vs. Cincinnati Peach Bowl, news injuries scoring

Welcome to today’s Live Blog, immediate news, injury and scoring updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

UPDATE: Junior Ameer Speed is listed as the starter at cornerback in place of Eric Stokes, who is one of the Bulldogs’ opt-outs for the game.

ATHENS — Georgia football is putting a lid on its 2020 season in Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, looking to close out what could be a fourth-straight Top 10 season in the program’s fourth-straight finish at the elite New Year’s Six Bowl level.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) are facing No. 8-ranked Cincinnati (9-0) at noon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon (TV: ESPN).

Georgia brings in the No. 1 run defense in the nation, and the No. 14 total defense, but the Bulldogs have yielded an average of 253.4 passing yards per game (91st) and face dangerous Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder.

UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said what makes Ridder unique is his ability to run the football.

“He makes a lot of checks at the line, (and) he’s obviously a really savvy player from an intelligence standpoint,” Lanning said. “He can make all the throws, is a dynamic runner as well.”

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean echoed his DC.

“You can definitely tell by the film that he’s a play-maker,” Dean said. “He runs that whole offense. The whole offense runs through him. Basically he’s the heartbeat of the offense.”

The fact UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is suiting up for the game, after sources had said he was considering opting out, is big for the Bulldogs.

Ojulari will bring the sort of pressure off the edge that the Bearcats have not seen in the AAC, and that could prove to be a game changer.

UGA Players expected out:

CB Eric Stokes (opt-out, NFL prep)

MLB Monty Rice (opt-out, NFL prep)

OG Ben Cleveland (opt-out, NFL prep)

TE Tre’ McKitty (opt-out, NFL prep)

CB DJ Daniel (opt-out, NFL prep)

RB James Cook (Family, personal)

OC Trey Hill (knee injury)

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee injury)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle injury)

DB Kelee Ringo (labrum injury)

(OLB Jermaine Johnson is no longer with the team and has transferred to Florida State)

• The game will have officials from the ACC