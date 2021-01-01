DawgNation Georgia vs. Cincinnati Peach Bowl GameDay schedule beginning to end

ATHENS — Wall to wall, front to back, and beginning to end, DawgNation will have Friday’s New Year’s Six Georgia football game covered.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) have an early kickoff with Cincinnati (9-0) at noon (TV: ESPN) aiming for what would be a fourth-straight Top 10 finish should they win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bearcats are the Amerian Athletic Conference champions, and they aim to make the statement that they belonged in the College Football Playoffs.

Here’s a look at how you can stay dialed into Georgia news and insights from two hours before the game and right on into the night after the Bulldogs head back to Athens.

Live Blog

— Get your pregame reads and injury updates leading up to the kickoff from DawgNation’s GameDay staple. Those signed up for the free DawgNation APP can get alerts after every score and major injury throughout game day.

Halftime Report

— Georgia beat writer Mike Griffith provides a 10-minute halftime breakdown on what has gone well, and bad, along with what Bulldogs’ fans need to look for and expect in the second half.

Game Recap

— Complete scoring breakdown with drive information and key plays along with injury news and context of today’s game and what the results mean.

Game Ball

— Designated by DawgNation after every victory this season, the most valuable or impressive player of the day gets a special call out along with recognition of how they earned our most prestigious game day recognition!

Instant Analysis

— Connor Riley provides his quick takes and observations from the 60 minutes of Georgia football, citing stats and breaking out moments that shaped Saturday’s game.

Kirby Smart Video & Analysis

— The Georgia football head coach talks after every game, and Kirby is more transparent than most, making for an entertaining postgame video and a must-read story putting Smart’s words into context.

Did You Know?

• Cincinnati will be the first undefeated foe for the Bulldogs in a bowl game since the 2007 season. No. 4 Georgia (10-2) faced off versus No. 10 Hawaii (12-0) in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs downed the Warriors 41-10 and finished the season ranked No. 2.

• Georgia head coach Kirby Smart played for the Bulldogs in the 1995 and 1998 Peach Bowls. He will be the first head coach to have coached and played in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, in addition to the Kickoff Classic.