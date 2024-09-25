ATHENS — Georgia will likely be without wide receiver London Humphreys when the Bulldogs take on Alabama this Saturday, as Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald reports that Humphreys will miss the game due to mononucleosis.

Humphreys has 2 catches on the season, both coming in the opener against Clemson. Those catches resulted in 63 yards and a touchdown.

Humphreys transferred in from Vanderbilt this offseason. He is behind Arian Smith and Dillon Bell on the depth chart but was still expected to contribute for Georgia on Saturday.

Georgia’s wide receiver position has come under question of late, with the Georgia passing offense struggling against Kentucky. Quarterback Carson Beck had just 160 yards passing in the 13-12 win, the fewest in a game he has started.

“I don’t know that we have the depth because everybody we had now we had last year, and they played a different role last year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday night. “All the guys now, their roles have been elevated. We’ve got a lot of guys that can play moving parts. We had some additions, Colbie (Young) and London and some young guys come along — Ben (Yurosek). But it’s a different group.”

Dominic Lovett is Georgia’s leading receiver to this point, having caught 12 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will provide a full availability report on Wednesday night, as mandated by the SEC.

Georgia expects Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall to be listed, as the trio of defensive linemen battle back from injury.

“Jordan’s still pushing through, but good about Warren,” Smart said. “Mykel’s gonna be close, and Jordan is still trying to get in the box.”

Georgia’s game on Saturday is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report entering Alabama