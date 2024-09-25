clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Georgia DB commit Todd Robinson is off to an eye-opening start to his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star DB commitment Todd Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 ATH and the No. 196 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Ousmane Kromah: Ultra-productive RB has Georgia football in final three …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 84 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Elijah Griffin: 5-star mega priority DL target shares the latest on a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Elijah Griffin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 DL and the No. 4 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Seven Cloud: Why the 2023 prospect never decommitted from Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star JUCO defensive lineman Seven Cloud. He’s currently not ranked or rated right now by the …
Jeff Sentell
Jeramiah McCloud: Why the Florida DL commit is feeling the home state love …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star DL Jeramiah McCloud. He ranks as the nation’s No. 45 DL and the No. 424 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
What Kirby Smart about Alabama after Georgia football finishes …

Connor Riley
Georgia players aware of Jalen Milroe’s previous trash talk, offer a …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart gives detailed update on Mykel Williams, Georgia …

Connor Riley
Alabama coaches give honest assessment of Carson Beck, Malaki Starks …

Connor Riley
Georgia football talked all offseason about its loss to Alabama. …

Connor Riley
