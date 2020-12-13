WATCH: LSU shocks Florida 37-34, capitalizes on bizarre thrown shoe miscue

Dense fog set in at The Swamp on Saturday night, creating a most appropriate setting for what could only be LSU football Voodoo.

A depleted Tigers’ team that limped into Gainesville with only 54 scholarship players, missing several stars, left with heads held high and an improbable 37-34 victory over Florida.

One of those scholarship players was quarterback Max Johnson, a first-time starter from Oconee County High School just outside of Athens.

Max Johnson, the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson and nephew of former Georgia coach Mark Richt, was 21-of-36 for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson also had 52 yards on 18 carries.

LSU kicker Cade York hit a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left for the Tigers’ (4-5) game-winning points. Moments later, the Gators (8-2) failed to tie when kicker Evan McPherson hooked a 52-yard field goal attempt wide left.