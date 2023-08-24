ATHENS — It’s only natural Georgia preseason All-American safety and former high school triple-option quarterback Malaki Starks misses having the ball in his hands.

That competitive fire and drive to make game-changing plays enabled Starks to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs last season and into the 2023 campaign.

Kirby Smart, himself a former All-SEC safety at Georgia during his playing days, knows how to challenge Starks grow his game even more.

“The next stages are more leadership, more vocal,” Smart said, “which is not natural for him. He’s a quiet, intelligent, very consistent kid.”