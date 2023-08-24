clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — It’s only natural Georgia preseason All-American safety and former high school triple-option quarterback Malaki Starks misses having the ball in his hands.

That competitive fire and drive to make game-changing plays enabled Starks to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs last season and into the 2023 campaign.

Kirby Smart, himself a former All-SEC safety at Georgia during his playing days, knows how to challenge Starks grow his game even more.

“The next stages are more leadership, more vocal,” Smart said, “which is not natural for him. He’s a quiet, intelligent, very consistent kid.”

Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey has said Starks’ play might have been the biggest of the 15-0 championship season, as a loss to the Tigers could have sidetracked the Bulldogs’ momentum.

Starks takes his own success in stride and is seemingly more willing to talk about the aspects of his game that need improvement.

“Being here with (Will) Muchamp, and Coach Smart and Coach (Glenn) Schumann, you have no choice but to learn football,” Starks said with a smile, discussing where he’d like to improve this season. “So I’d say understanding the game of football better.

“I’d say probably ever aspect I could: footwork, recognizing offense, trying to communicate better.I’ve been trying to take every aspect of my game and bump it up.”

Starks knows that for all his playmaking ability it takes a team, especially in the secondary where defensive backs must adjust quickly and stay on the same page.

Starks made it clear he believes in his unit, even with game-changing players like Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo having moved on to the NFL.

“I’m very confident, we are very well connected, not just on the football field, but on a personal level,” Starks said. “We have vets in Tykee Smith, Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter …. we can learn from them, and they love to compete.”

Starks indicated that’s what it takes each day in practice, particularly when he sometimes finds himself matched up with fellow preseason All-American Brock Bowers.

Smart told a story last summer of how Starks frustrated the iconic Georgia tight end, to the point of the head coach calling him out.

Starks smiled when asked about that moment in fall camp last year, suggesting that was “kind of where I earned my stripes, covering Brock.”

Things aren’t any easier these days.

“I go against the best people in the country every day,” Starks said. “Brock, Ladd, (Marcus) Rosemary or Dominic (Lovett) …. If I go against the best people, I can go against anybody.”

It’s clear Starks is ready to make more plays in 2023, with or without the ball in his hands.

