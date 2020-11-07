Social media furious at CBS after continuing to show horrific Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint injury

As Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored his first career touchdown on a 32-yard catch, the freshman wide receiver suffered a horrific ankle injury. Rosemy-Jacksaint was immediately carted off.

Instantly you could tell that the Georgia wide receiver suffered an injury. But the replay crew at CBS continued to show a replay of the injury, including one from multiple angles.

Social media from both Georgia fans and just college football fans in general were not happy about the decision. Warning, the play below is graphic.

Oh my gosh, his ankle. Devastating. Absolutely no need to keep showing the replay. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) November 7, 2020

Stop the replays that’s horrific — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) November 7, 2020

I realize you’re trying to establish he broke the plane, but please stop showing his ankle getting broken. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 7, 2020

Yeah, we didn't need the Pylon Cam. https://t.co/Ie9dQ6cfZ9 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 7, 2020

CBS did show video of Rosemy-Jacksaint leaving the field and he showed just how tough the freshman is.

Tougher than hell pic.twitter.com/xq1MIIhhNt — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 7, 2020

Seriously big prayers up to a kid that has no ceiling in this game. Marcus Rosemy can BALL. Tough as nails too. Look at him. #Dawgs #UGA pic.twitter.com/YbE77NB1ro — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 7, 2020

Georgia is already without George Pickens in the game and Rosemy-Jacksaint was expected to play a large role in the offense. Without him, Georgia will rely even more on Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson in the passing game. Fellow freshman Arian Smith did travel for the game.

The play did result in a touchdown for Georgia and gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead. The play was also the first third down of the game for the Florida defense. Florida then scored on the ensuing possession to make it 14-7.

The game can be seen on CBS.

