Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,318 (Nov. 6, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a 247Sports report regarding UGA quarterback JT Daniels’ potential availability for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Another layer of drama added to the JT Daniels story

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is healthy enough to play, and eager to do so, but UGA coaches are choosing to keep him on the bench according to a recent report from 247Sports. I’ll discuss on today’s show how this story adds to a growing sense of intrigue around Daniels.

10-minute mark: I discuss some interesting comments from Thursday’s edition of DawgNation Daily from CBS Sports’ Brad Nessler regarding Florida coach Dan Mullen.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The recruiting tale of the tape between UGA and Florida

Reaction to four-star defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and 2022 five-star athlete Deyon Bouie

And more

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why a number of the league’s teams should probably pay close attention to Notre Dame Saturday night.

35-minute mark: The SEC Network’s Mike Morgan joins the show to discuss what he saw from the Gators last Saturday vs. Missouri in a game for which Morgan was the play-by-play broadcaster.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.