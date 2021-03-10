Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Mark Richt returns ‘back home’ to UGA, buying house in Athens

There's no place like home for Mark Richt, who coached at UGA for 15 seasons
Michael Carvell
What’s that saying? You can leave Athens, but Athens will never leave you.

Mark Richt, who coached UGA’s football team for 15 seasons, revealed on Twitter that he has officially returned to Athens by purchasing a house in the area.

“It’s good to be back home near family,” Richt tweeted.

Since Richt retired at Miami after the 2018 season, he has been living in Destin, Fla. He will now split his time between Destin and Athens, Richt told the Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer.

The 61-year-old Richt wanted to come “back home” because much of his family still lives in Athens, including his kids, his parents and extended family.

After coaching at UGA from 2001 to 2015, Richt kept a respectable distance from the Bulldogs while Kirby Smart got established as his successor. Within the last year, however, Richt has really started to warm back up to the Bulldogs, often showing public support for his former team.

Richt currently works as a TV analyst for the ACC Network.

