Father of new UGA signee to be inducted in College Hall of Fame

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, right?

His father by the same name is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame this year, according to ActionSports.

The elder Jones was an FSU legend and one of the best linebackers to ever play college football. He was a two-time All-American, and won the Butkus and Lombardi awards in 1992 with the Seminoles. Jones was later a first-round pick by the New York Jets, and played 10 seasons in the NFL.

The younger Jones appears to be following his father’s footsteps, and was described as “UGA’s next great pass rusher” this week by DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder earned 5-star status this past season out of American Heritage High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He’s expected to make an immediate impact at UGA.

On last month’s early signing day, Jones was the most exciting news of the day, as he narrowly picked UGA over Alabama, with FSU and Oklahoma among the other finalists. Jones was also reportedly a one-time Oklahoma silent commit.

Jones is such a big fan of the Bulldogs that he found a way to go to last week’s Orange Bowl, despite the ticket being in the middle of a Michigan fan section. Jones had humorous experience about his seating, as written in this story by Sentell.