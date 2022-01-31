UGA celebrates Matt Stafford making it to Super Bowl
UGA fans and past/current members of the football program celebrated Matt Stafford reaching the Super Bowl for the first time on Sunday night.
The former Georgia quarterback helped lead the Los Angeles Ram to a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship.
