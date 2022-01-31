UGA celebrates Matt Stafford making it to Super Bowl

Former UGA QB Matt Stafford helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.
Ryan Justin Kang/The New York Times
UGA fans and past/current members of the football program celebrated Matt Stafford reaching the Super Bowl for the first time on Sunday night.

The former Georgia quarterback helped lead the Los Angeles Ram to a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

UGA News

