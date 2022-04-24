Matthew Boling soars to new UGA records again
It’s Matthew Boling’s world, and we’re just in it.
Only a few weeks after the UGA track star set a record in the 100 meters, he was maybe even more impressive with a head-turning time in the 200 meters this weekend.
