Sedrick Van Pran: 3 things to know about the Georgia center ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Sedrick Van Pran is a center from Georgia. He is expected to be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Van Pran was a three-year starter on Georgia’s offensive line. He is likely to be taken in the third or fourth round of this year’s draft.

Sedrick Van Pran was a two-time captain

The first word that comes to mind with Van Pran is leadership. He was a two-time captain during his time in Athens, representing Georgia as a permanent captain for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He was the only player to receive said honor. At Georgia, players vote on team captains. Just about every teammate, from quarterbacks like Stetson Bennett to offensive linemen such as Broderick Jones, raved about how Van Pran got other players to rally around him.

Van Pran also helped lead the offensive line in the wake of the tragedy following the passing of teammate Devin Willock. Multiple times during the 2023 season, Van Pran wore Willock’s No. 77 jersey as a way to honor the Georgia offensive lineman.

Sedrick Van Pran was extremely durable

From the moment Van Pran entered the starting lineup for Georgia ahead of the 2021 season, he did not come off the field. He started every game for Georgia during his final three seasons in Athens. He redshirted during his first year on campus.

Van Pran was the only offensive lineman to start every game for Georgia during both of its national championship runs in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, he once again started every game for the Bulldogs.

Van Pran earned All-American honors and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the SEC.

Sedrick Van Pran led some great offensive lines

In each of the past two seasons, Georgia has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, going to the nation’s top offensive line.

The Bulldogs have seen a number of standout college offensive linemen head to the pros, with Jamaree Salyer landing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jones going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Van Pran has played alongside all of them and will do so at the next level.

Sedrick Van Pran 2024 NFL Draft Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 298 pounds

Arm: 31 3/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 5.20

10-yard split: 1.77

3 cone: 7.46

Short shuttle: 4.82

Draft range: Third round to fifth round

What Kirby Smart said about Sedrick Van Pran

“44th start is incredible in this league, the amount of physicality on the offensive line and defensive lines in our league is brutal, and he’s stayed healthy. He’s competed. Probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.

He got the most votes for captain, but not as many as some of our other years. We’ve had guys really get an outlandish numbers of votes, Azeez and Nakobe. What was amazing was how consistent Sed has been as a leader. He doesn’t really care what you think about him. He’ll say anything he wants to the team, and he doesn’t care what anybody in that room thinks about him.

That’s kind of the way the center has got to be. Got to be a little bit of an asshole, and he’s not afraid to do that.”

Sedrick Van Pran: 3 things to know about the Georgia center ahead of 2024 NFL Draft