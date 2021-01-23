Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions expected to part ways this offseason

It seems like Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit has come to an end. According to multiple reports, Stafford and the Lions have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Detroit has already begun listening to trade offers.

And this from Detroit: pic.twitter.com/M0L46PzCw2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2021

Stafford has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. In his time with the Lions, Stafford went on to set a number of franchise records, including completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

The former Georgia quarterback also set the NFL record for the fewest games needed to reach 45,000 passing yards. He also ranks 16th in NFL history in passing yards at this point, with 45,109.

In 2020, Stafford threw 26 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes. However, Stafford wasn’t able to overcome the Lions’ many issues as Detroit went 5-11 this season and fired head coach Matt Patricia. For all of Stafford’s statistical success, Detroit never won a playoff game in his 12 seasons with the franchise, making only three playoff appearances in total.

Stafford figures to be an attractive quarterback option this offseason, with teams like Indianapolis, San Francisco and New England all needing a capable quarterback.

The Colts and 49ers are the two teams that immediately come to mind as the favorites to acquire Stafford. For the Lions, the asking price likely starts w/ a 1st rounder and a day 2 pick (similar to Carson Palmer trade). https://t.co/kgarasZwqA — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 23, 2021

Denver

Indy

SF My top 3 guesses — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 23, 2021

THIS 👊🏻 Please trade this man to a contender & let him show the world his name belongs alongside the best QBs in the NFL. https://t.co/Bt70yynS1Q — EVIL SCOTT COCHRAN (@EVILCOACHYEAH) January 23, 2021

As it relates to Matthew Stafford, I'd trade the 15th overall pick for him if I were the Patriots. I wonder if it helps or hurts to have Matt Patricia in the mix, though. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 23, 2021

What I’ve heard:#Lions will move Stafford and use the pick(s) acquired so that if they need to move up from No. 7 overall for a QB, they can. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2021

Stafford played for three seasons at Georgia, emerging as the starting quarterback during his freshman season in 2006. He led Georgia to an 11-2 record in 2007 that ended with a win over Hawaii in the Sugar Bowl. His 2008 season saw him complete 61 percent of his passes while throwing 25 touchdowns. His play made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Detroit did draft running back D’Andre Swift with the No. 35 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, so the Lions do still have a Bulldog on the roster.

