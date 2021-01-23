Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Getty Images
Matthew Stafford is expected to be traded this offseason.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions expected to part ways this offseason

Connor Riley
Connor Riley

It seems like Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit has come to an end. According to multiple reports, Stafford and the Lions have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Detroit has already begun listening to trade offers.

Stafford has spent his entire NFL career with the Lions after being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. In his time with the Lions, Stafford went on to set a number of franchise records, including completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

The former Georgia quarterback also set the NFL record for the fewest games needed to reach 45,000 passing yards.  He also ranks 16th in NFL history in passing yards at this point, with 45,109.

In 2020, Stafford threw 26 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes. However, Stafford wasn’t able to overcome the Lions’ many issues as Detroit went 5-11 this season and fired head coach Matt Patricia. For all of Stafford’s statistical success, Detroit never won a playoff game in his 12 seasons with the franchise, making only three playoff appearances in total.

Stafford figures to be an attractive quarterback option this offseason, with teams like Indianapolis, San Francisco and New England all needing a capable quarterback.

Stafford played for three seasons at Georgia, emerging as the starting quarterback during his freshman season in 2006. He led Georgia to an 11-2 record in 2007 that ended with a win over Hawaii in the Sugar Bowl. His 2008 season saw him complete 61 percent of his passes while throwing 25 touchdowns. His play made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Detroit did draft running back D’Andre Swift with the No. 35 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, so the Lions do still have a Bulldog on the roster.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NEXT Georgia basketball rejected by Florida, falls 92-84 at Stegeman Coliseum
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all