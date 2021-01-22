Georgia added a piece to its 2022 recruiting class at high noon at a definite position of need. Griffin High 3-star OLB Donovan Westmoreland made his commitment to play for the Bulldogs.

He will play with the same “G” logo on his gear in Athens. That shiny red helmet will be different here, though.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound edge defender ranks as the nation’s No. 34 OLB and the No. 492 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite. He becomes the sixth commitment for the Bulldogs in the 2022 cycle.

“I love the coaches there,” he said. “I have a special connection with coach [Dan]Lanning and coach [Scott] Cochran at UGA.”

The 17-year-old junior said a Thursday virtual visit with the UGA staff convinced him he did not need to wait any longer on his commitment.

“Everyone virtually showed me around the facility and gave me a brief summary on how they are going to make me better as a man and as an athlete. I love the program and how they conduct themselves and I felt like it was the best fit for me.”

For him, the virtual tour was enough.

“Even though I wasn’t at the school it felt like I was there and it felt wonderful. Another reason why I think UGA is a great fit for me [is] because UGA had some top edge rushers going into the league and I want to be a part of that list.”

This is a young man brought in to get to the football and affect the passer. That is quite clear from watching his page below.

Check out his junior highlight for Griffin High below.

What is Georgia getting here in Westmoreland? Ryan Andrews, the defensive coordinator at Griffin High School, shared his scouting report.

“Extremely high ceiling,” Andrews said. “This was his first year playing the position and he accumulated 12 sacks and 84 tackles. As he continues to develop his pass rush, he has a chance to play on Sundays. His first step is unbelievable. Quick hands. Does a great job at the point of attack against the run.”

The differences here between the junior tape above and the sophomore tape below show a clear skill progression. It led him to an AJC Class 5A All-State selection after his junior year.

Westmoreland told DawgNation on Friday afternoon that he had been to the UGA campus for a game when he was in the eighth grade. That was for the Kentucky game in that special 2017 season. That was a 42-13 win keyed by Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in Athens.