Matthew Stafford traded to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple picks, Jared Goff

Matthew Stafford is on the move, as the former Georgia Bulldog and long-time Detroit Lion is head to the Los Angeles Rams.

The deal was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. In return, the Lions will receive two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff. Stafford and Goff were No. 1 overall picks, with Stafford being taken in the 2009 draft and Goff being taken in the 2016 draft.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

Stafford had spent his entire career with the head Lions. He set a number of franchise records in his time in Detroit, including passing yards and touchdown passes. Stafford currently ranks 16th all-time in passing yards.

But Stafford’s success in Detroit rarely led to playoff success. The Lions went to the playoffs just three times in Stafford’s 12 seasons, with Detroit going 0-3 in those games.

The Lions went 5-11 this past season, which lead to the firing of Matt Patricia. With Dan Campbell taking over as the new head coach, the Lions committed to a rebuild and Stafford was ready to help a championship contender.

The Rams have reached the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. Los Angeles lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs this season.

The move had a number of sports fans talking on Saturday night.

the Rams to their draft picks pic.twitter.com/kb0uY0YXeW — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 31, 2021

Rams’ first round picks by year:

2016: Jared Goff

2017: None

2018: None

2019: None

2020: None

2021: None

2022: None

2023: None And after trading Goff, the last player they took in the first round, the Rams aren’t scheduled to make another first round pick anytime soon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2021

Matt Stafford in LA is going to look SOOOO weird — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) January 31, 2021

New Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, ladies and gentlemen. The Detroit Lions are trading Stafford to the Rams for a package that includes Jared Goff. pic.twitter.com/GSvW01fqJV — 960 The Ref (@960theref) January 31, 2021

The Rams got a lot of success out of a former Bulldog in 2020, as Leonard Floyd had a career-year for the sacks posting 10.5 sacks.

This figures to be a busy offseason in terms of quarterback movement and Stafford landing in Los Angeles is the first domino to fall.

Stafford and his wife Kelly teamed up with Kirby and Mary Beth Smart to create a social justice program. The Staffords donated $350,000 of their own money to help start the program.

Smart spoke in December about the importance of Stafford to the Georgia program, even though he last played for the Bulldogs back in 2008.

“The opportunity to play at the University of Georgia and be a quarterback—I can just start naming all the quarterbacks who have played here who been really good, and who those kids look up to and idolize, a No. 1 overall pick [Matthew Stafford],” Smart said.

“Those kids want the opportunity to do that. They want the opportunity to win championships, and you putting yourself in the conversation about being able to win championships is always going to put you at the forefront of every quarterback’s in the country list.”

Stafford was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. He helped Georgia win the 2008 Sugar Bowl. His best season came as a junior when he threw 25 touchdowns passes for Georgia. Following that season he declared for the draft and was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by Detroit.

