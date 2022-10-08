College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for Georgia ahead of Auburn game

McAfee and Howard discussed UGA’s lack of dominance over inferior opponents and what it can do to fix it ahead of its game against Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS).

College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard voiced their concern for Georgia following two lackluster consecutive performances.

The two-time Pro Bowler sees a lack of urgency from Georgia that traces back to last season’s national championship.

“When you’re at the top of the mountain, I think that’s when the work really starts,” McAfee said. “I think the difficult thing is whenever you kind of get comfortable in it.

“I think this Georgia Bulldogs team … it feels like they’ve maybe got caught in a little bit of a lull. A bore.”

Many Georgia fans would agree after the team’s 39-22 win over Kent State and last week’s 26-22 nailbiter against Missouri, where Georgia did not get a lead until late in the fourth quarter.

McAfee added he believes UGA will return to its normal ways against Auburn with a dominant win.

Howard seemed a little more skeptical.