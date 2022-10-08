College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for Georgia ahead of Auburn game
College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard voiced their concern for Georgia following two lackluster consecutive performances.
McAfee and Howard discussed UGA’s lack of dominance over inferior opponents and what it can do to fix it ahead of its game against Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS).
The two-time Pro Bowler sees a lack of urgency from Georgia that traces back to last season’s national championship.
“When you’re at the top of the mountain, I think that’s when the work really starts,” McAfee said. “I think the difficult thing is whenever you kind of get comfortable in it.
“I think this Georgia Bulldogs team … it feels like they’ve maybe got caught in a little bit of a lull. A bore.”
Many Georgia fans would agree after the team’s 39-22 win over Kent State and last week’s 26-22 nailbiter against Missouri, where Georgia did not get a lead until late in the fourth quarter.
McAfee added he believes UGA will return to its normal ways against Auburn with a dominant win.
Howard seemed a little more skeptical.
The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner did commend Georgia for finding a way to beat Missouri last weekend but has not seen enough to put it next to the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
“I give Georgia credit for what they did with in-game adjustments, but they have to understand,” Howards said. “Listen, if you’re going to be up there with the Alabamas, you’re going to have to bring your best, week in and week out, because you know every time a team lines up against you, you’re going to get their best shot.”
The same will be true for the Bulldogs today as they welcome bitter rival Auburn to renew the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
The orange and blue Tigers, who lost a home heartbreaker last week to LSU, will be looking for a momentum swing in Athens.
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby will test a dilapidated Georgia front. Jalen Carter has been ruled out while Smael Mondon and Warren Brinson are both considered questionable.
Georgia’s offensive line improved throughout its game against Missouri last week, but a slow start on offense against Auburn could make for another uncomfortable game. The Tigers have scored 31 of their 34 points against SEC competition in the first half.
