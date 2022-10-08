College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for Georgia ahead of Auburn game

Dawgnation Logo
Auburn
Sat, 10/8 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
  • UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
    Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • Missouri
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:24
    Florida
    10
    TCU
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Kansas
    3
    Eastern Michigan
    21
    2nd QTR
    4:11
    Western Michigan
    7
    Purdue
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:55
    Maryland
    10
  • (8) Tennessee
    20
    2nd QTR
    3:05
    LSU
    7
    Texas
    21
    2nd QTR
    1:17
    (18) Oklahoma
    0
    Louisville
    10
    2nd QTR
    1:26
    Virginia
    10
    (20) Arkansas
    3
    2nd QTR
    1:37
    Mississippi State
    21
  • Buffalo
    17
    2nd QTR
    2:55
    Bowling Green
    0
    (4) Michigan
    10
    2nd QTR
    6:43
    Indiana
    10
    Akron
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Ohio
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Georgia State
  • South Florida
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @6:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Ball State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Central Michigan
    (12) Utah
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @7:30 ET
    UCLA
  • Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 10/8 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    Liberty
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UMass
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma State
    East Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    Tulane
  • Tulsa
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Virginia Tech
    Sat, 10/8 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (24) Pittsburgh
    Kent State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Toledo
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
  • North Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Miami (FL)
    (15) Washington
    Sat, 10/8 on Pac-12 Network @8:00 ET
    Arizona State
    Duke
    Sat, 10/8 on RSN @8:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
    (3) Ohio State
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @8:00 ET
    Michigan State
  • (14) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    UTSA
    UConn
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Florida International
    UTEP
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
  • Wyoming
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    New Mexico
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Air Force
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    James Madison
    Sat, 10/8 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
  • Appalachian State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    (25) Kansas State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Iowa
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Illinois
    (5) Clemson
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Boston College
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (7) Kentucky
    Army
    Sat, 10/8 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (22) Wake Forest
    Washington State
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @11:30 ET
    (6) USC
    (19) BYU
    Sat, 10/8 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
  • (17) Texas A&M
    Sun, 10/9 on CBS @12:00 AM ET
    (2) Alabama
    (23) Florida State
    Sun, 10/9 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (10) North Carolina State
    Coastal Carolina
    Sun, 10/9 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    (13) Oregon
    Sun, 10/9 on Pac-12 Network @1:00 AM ET
    Arizona
  • Fresno State
    Sun, 10/9 on Fox Sports 1 @1:45 AM ET
    Boise State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 10/9 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Oregon State
    Sun, 10/9 on ESPN @3:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Louisiana
    Wed, 10/12 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Marshall
  • (16) Baylor
    Thurs, 10/13 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Temple
    Thurs, 10/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Nebraska
    14
    Final
    Rutgers
    13
    Houston
    33
    Final
    Memphis
    32
  • UNLV
    7
    Final
    San Jose State
    40
    Colorado State
    17
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • Missouri
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:24
    Florida
    10
    TCU
    10
    2nd QTR
    00:00
    Kansas
    3
    Eastern Michigan
    21
    2nd QTR
    4:11
    Western Michigan
    7
    Purdue
    17
    2nd QTR
    00:55
    Maryland
    10

College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for Georgia ahead of Auburn game

Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan football legend Desmond Howard (left) and ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis (right) weighed in on Stetson Bennett's Heisman Trophy chances in 2022.
File photo
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

Posted

College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard voiced their concern for Georgia following two lackluster consecutive performances.

McAfee and Howard discussed UGA’s lack of dominance over inferior opponents and what it can do to fix it ahead of its game against Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS).

The two-time Pro Bowler sees a lack of urgency from Georgia that traces back to last season’s national championship.

“When you’re at the top of the mountain, I think that’s when the work really starts,” McAfee said. “I think the difficult thing is whenever you kind of get comfortable in it.

“I think this Georgia Bulldogs team … it feels like they’ve maybe got caught in a little bit of a lull. A bore.”

Many Georgia fans would agree after the team’s 39-22 win over Kent State and last week’s 26-22 nailbiter against Missouri, where Georgia did not get a lead until late in the fourth quarter.

McAfee added he believes UGA will return to its normal ways against Auburn with a dominant win.

Howard seemed a little more skeptical.

The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner did commend Georgia for finding a way to beat Missouri last weekend but has not seen enough to put it next to the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

“I give Georgia credit for what they did with in-game adjustments, but they have to understand,” Howards said. “Listen, if you’re going to be up there with the Alabamas, you’re going to have to bring your best, week in and week out, because you know every time a team lines up against you, you’re going to get their best shot.”

The same will be true for the Bulldogs today as they welcome bitter rival Auburn to renew the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The orange and blue Tigers, who lost a home heartbreaker last week to LSU, will be looking for a momentum swing in Athens.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby will test a dilapidated Georgia front. Jalen Carter has been ruled out while Smael Mondon and Warren Brinson are both considered questionable.

Georgia’s offensive line improved throughout its game against Missouri last week, but a slow start on offense against Auburn could make for another uncomfortable game. The Tigers have scored 31 of their 34 points against SEC competition in the first half.

UGA News

NextGeorgia Red Zone TD issues adding up: A look at what Kirby Smart …
Leave a Comment