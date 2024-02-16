NFL combine invites have been sent out, with 11 Georgia Bulldogs heading to Indianapolis later this month for what surmounts to a job interview with all 32 NFL teams.

With the Senior Bowl behind us and the combine looming, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. updated his prospect rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Kiper had several Bulldogs among the top players at their respective positions, but he views tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims as two of the premier prospects for this NFL draft cycle.

Kiper has Bowers as his No. 1 overall tight end and No. 7 overall prospect.

“He’s an advanced pass-catcher and should make an instant impact when he gets to the NFL,” Kiper said. “Though he’s not huge -- former teammate Darnell Washington made him look small at times -- he’s a matchup nightmare for defenses. He has great hand-eye coordination and run-after-the-catch ability, and he can stretch the field down the seams. I also love the way he tracks the ball, high-pointing it above defenders.”

Georgia has had a tight end taken in each of the past five NFL drafts, with Bowers a near lock to extend that streak to six. Bowers would be the first tight end taken in the first round under Kirby Smart, who took over in 2019.

As for Mims, Kiper has him as the No. 25 overall prospect. While an ankle injury limited Mims this past season, he is expected to be one of the real stars of the combine and could solidify his draft stock with a strong showing.

“If you could draw up the perfect right tackle prospect, it would be Mims, who is light on his feet and can deliver a jolt in run-blocking situations,” Kiper said of Mims. “He was incredibly impressive against Georgia Tech, showing off his upside. Though he has started just eight career games, I feel good about putting him in the Round 1 discussion.”

Georgia saw offensive tackle Broderick Jones go to the Pittsburgh Steelers with pick No. 14 in last year’s NFL Draft. Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Isaiah Wynn have also been first-round offensive tackles developed by Smart.

The Bulldogs had three players go in the first round of last year’s NFL draft and have had 34 players taken in the last three draft cycles. No school has produced more NFL talent over that span. Georgia is tied with Texas for the fourth most players at this year’s NFL combine, behind Michigan, Washington and Florida State.

The NFL combine starts on Feb. 26 and concludes on March 4. The NFL draft is set to start on April 25 and conclude on April 27.

Mel Kiper Jr. position rankings for Georgia football players