By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Brock Bowers wins Mackey Award, becomes first two-time winner
Brock Bowers added another impressive accolade to his haul on Friday night. The Georgia tight end took home the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation’s top tight end.
Connor Riley
Georgia All-American Brock Bowers celebrates Tennessee win: ‘We’ve been …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers was back in the end zone again Saturday, finally hitting pay dirt against Tennessee.
Mike Griffith
Brock Bowers sends clear message in return from injury: ‘He’s one of the …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers was angry. Not about the ankle injury that forced him to have TightRope surgery. Injuries happen in football.
Connor Riley
Georgia All-American Brock Bowers scores TD on Ole Miss in first game back …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers made his much-anticipated return for Georgia football in the Bulldogs’ Top 10 showdown with Ole Miss on Saturday night, reeling in an 8-yard TD catch …
Mike Griffith
What made Brock Bowers the best player in Georgia football history

Connor Riley
Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey enters transfer portal

Connor Riley
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers declares for NFL draft

Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: A massive photo gallery that shows how much …

Jeff Sentell
Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster after the …

Connor Riley
